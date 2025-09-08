SITE Gallery Houston presents Sculpture Month Houston: "Re-Figurations" opening reception

Sculpture Month Houston’s ninth annual exhibition, "Re-Figurations," explores the radical transformations in the representation of the human figure that began with Modernism. The exhibition is curated by Volker Eisele.

The participating artists include Victor Calise Blanchard, Elizabeth Chapin, Celia Eberle, Dave Greber, Clara Hoag, Iva Kinnaird, Dion Laurent, Tala Madani, Jack Massing, Patrick Medrano, McKay Otto, Jonathan Read, Patrick Renner, Chris Sauter, James Sullivan, Kamila Szczesna, and Nestor Topchy.

The seventeen artists in this exhibition present a wide range of installations that investigate new approaches to the figure, often pushing the outer limits of re-figurations. They are trying to formulate visual metaphors for the pressing issues of our time. The digital revolution and its powerful tools have expanded artistic possibilities and broadened the exploration of new subjects.

The earliest known artwork, the 40,000-year-old "Lion-Man" figurine from southern Germany, depicts a creature with a human body and a lion’s head. This re-figured human form marks the beginning of humanity’s long tradition of visionary imagery: chimera, cyborgs, bio-robots, and other avatars of our imagination.