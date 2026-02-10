Sisters Network Inc. presents 16th Annual Stop the Silence National African American Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run

Sisters Network Inc. one of the nation's voice for Black breast cancer survivors, presents the 16th Annual Stop the Silence® National African American Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run. This year's theme is The Power of Pink, The Spirit of Strength.

A portion of the funds raised from the walk support the Karen E. Jackson Breast Cancer Assistance Program (BCAP). Established in 2006, BCAP provides much-needed financial support to survivors and pays for 3D mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women nationwide.