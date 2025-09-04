Silver Street Studios presents Matthew Gantt: "Echoes & Reflections" opening reception

Image courtesy of Matthew Gantt

Matthew Gantt presents Echoes & Reflections, a surreal exploration of psychology, shamanism, and spirituality through his signature “Constellationism.” On view at the East Corridor Gallery in Silver Street Studios, the exhibition features portraits that preserve original ink blots and line work, capturing the dynamic moments of inspiration. Gantt’s mythopoetic, psychedelic portraiture invites viewers to journey into the interior of the human psyche, uncovering echoes of the past and reflections on collective consciousness.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 1.

WHEN

WHERE

Silver Street Studios
2000 Edwards St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.sawyeryards.com/do/echoes-and-reflections

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
