Silver Street Studios presents Matthew Gantt: "Echoes & Reflections" opening reception

Matthew Gantt presents Echoes & Reflections, a surreal exploration of psychology, shamanism, and spirituality through his signature “Constellationism.” On view at the East Corridor Gallery in Silver Street Studios, the exhibition features portraits that preserve original ink blots and line work, capturing the dynamic moments of inspiration. Gantt’s mythopoetic, psychedelic portraiture invites viewers to journey into the interior of the human psyche, uncovering echoes of the past and reflections on collective consciousness.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 1.