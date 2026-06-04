Silver Street Studios presents Harris County Juried Exhibition opening reception

Silver Street Studios presents the Harris County Juried Exhibition, a celebration of contemporary art created by artists who live or work within Harris County. The annual exhibition invites visitors to experience the creative pulse of our region through a wide range of artistic voices, each contributing to the cultural richness that defines our community.

Juried and curated by Hesse McGraw and set within the atmosphere of Silver Street Studios, the exhibition offers a journey through new ideas, fresh perspectives, and the innovative work of local artists. From bold experiments in form and material to thoughtful reflections on the world around us, the exhibition brings together a selection of artworks that reveal the depth and diversity of artistic practice in Houston.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will be on display through July 18.