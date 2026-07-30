Silver Street Studios presents "Endless Summer" opening reception

"Endless Summer" is a lighthearted offering of works by artists Jeanne Jones, Sarah Luna, and Ellen H Ray, who take on the summer heat with humor, imagination, and invigorating color. Each artwork is a visual treat, but is also imbued with profound meaning, a love for experimentation, and a thoughtful approach to life.

The showcase features paintings, drawings, ceramics, and modular artworks. Each artist explores a lighter side to their work, taking inspiration from nature, sound, culture, and joy.

Jones is a painter and ceramicist whose work considers the importance of maintaining our connection to nature whether it's a single flower in an arrangement or an untamed field. Her expressive use of color reminds us to cultivate a joyful environment for ourselves.

Luna uses collage, abstraction, and pop art to make statements about her culture, honoring her family’s rich Chinese/Thai/American identity, her background in advocacy and counseling adolescents, and her journey into motherhood.

Ray's work is rooted in her meditation and prayer practice. Her included works represent sounds she experiences in the city, and encounters she has with nature. Her ongoing ArtHouse series represents how tightly bound our sense of self is to our sense of home and explores themes of our home within.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 12.