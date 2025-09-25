Silver Street Studios presents Chu Okoli: "Naked Lights" opening reception

Silver Street artist Chu Okoli presents "Naked Lights," a culmination of works that represent a new approach to telling visual stories. This approach, which relies on the expression of concentric circles, reflects an innovation, a confluence of art and science. Every work is inspired, nurtured, and meticulously rendered freehand to capture the essence of the artistic flame that burns in the heart of the artist.

Each work he creates brings to life that spark of passion. Each piece flows from that light and becomes a light in itself. This is also a collection of his innovative style that was born from his lucid dreams. The Concentric Art captures the raw and unbridled spark of light. In its purest definition, each work represents a naked light.

Manhattan NYC-based innovative artist Okoli is an accomplished visual artist, known for his unique style in painting using concentric circles as a filter through which he sees the universe and the world around him. Inspired by the cyclical nature of life and his passion for astronomy, his works tell stories that explore the cyclical balance, symmetry, and the energy that radiates consistently across time and space. He creates his circles by freehand, with precision and fluidity throughout his visual narratives.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 31.