Silver Street Studios presents Art After Dark

Silver Street Studios, the arts and events hub of Houston’s Sawyer Yards creative arts campus, will host the inaugural Art After Dark, welcoming guests 21 and older for a one-night, after-hours experience.

The event will transform the space into an immersive destination where art, music, technology and Houston culture come together, featuring large-scale projection mapping that uses the warehouse’s expansive interiors as a canvas for custom digital content created specifically for Art After Dark, along with selected works by Silver Street resident artists.

The evening will also feature immersive installations, specialty cocktails, food, and live entertainment. Houston hip-hop legend Mike Jones will headline the evening, joined by a curated lineup of DJs.