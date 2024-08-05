Silver Street Studios presents Adam Land: "After the Storm: Art Renewal" opening reception
Adam Land
"After the Storm: Art Renewal" is an invitation to witness the transformative power of art and nature. Refreshments will be provided, and artist Adam Land will be present to discuss his work and inspiration at the opening reception.
The exhibition will remain on display through August 31.
