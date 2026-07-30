Silos at Sawyer Yards presents Claire Loft: "État d'esprit" opening reception

Claire Loft is a Houston-based artist and educator whose vibrant paintings celebrate beauty, connection and the joy found in everyday moments. Drawing inspiration from Gulf Coast living, travel, gardens and gathered tables, she creates colorful compositions that blend bold color, expressive line and decorative pattern.

Her work has been featured in regional and online exhibitions, and her solo exhibition, "État d’esprit," reflects a season of renewed perspective and appreciation for life’s simple pleasures. Alongside her studio practice at Winter Street in Sawyer Yards, Loft teaches art at St. Agnes Academy, where she enjoys encouraging her students to develop their creative voice while also fostering a lifelong appreciation for the arts.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 12.