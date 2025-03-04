Sienna Run for the Rosé 5K

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Sienna

Sienna’s Run for the Rosé 5K features a fast, beginner-friendly course with post-race festivities. Participants 21+ will be welcomed at the finish line with a glass of sparkling rosé, while all runners can enjoy a brunch bite and a lively celebration.

WHEN

WHERE

Sawmill Event Pavilion
10333 Mount Logan, Missouri City, TX 77459, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sienna-run-for-the-rose-5k-tickets-1230718655629?aff=erelexpmlt

TICKET INFO

$30
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
