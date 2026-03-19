Sienna presents Run for the Rosé

Runners can toast their speed and success during the Run for the Rosé 5K. After the race, runners and members of the “No Way 5K Party Patrol” can enjoy a finish line celebration, corn hole, massage chairs, vendor booths, hula hooping, food trucks and more.

The entry fee includes a T-shirt, race bib, finisher’s medal, a glass of rosé and brunch bites at the finish line. The top male and female finishers receive cash prizes.

The chip-timed race again benefits Child Advocates of Fort Bend, a local non-profit serving child victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse and neglect.