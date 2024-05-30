Sienna presents Juneteenth Jubilee

Sienna’s Juneteenth Jubilee will feature music by The Such and Such band, as well as a live speed-painting performance by artist Ange. Local vendors will be on hand selling candles, clothing, jewelry, teas and more, and food trucks will offer a variety of street eats for sale.

Other activities include a bubble zone, video game truck, photo booth, sand art station, caricature artists, face painters, jewel and glitter artists and balloon artists. Young adventurers will enjoy carnival rides and inflatable fun.