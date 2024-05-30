Sienna presents Juneteenth Jubilee

WHEN
Sienna’s Juneteenth Jubilee will feature music by The Such and Such band, as well as a live speed-painting performance by artist Ange. Local vendors will be on hand selling candles, clothing, jewelry, teas and more, and food trucks will offer a variety of street eats for sale.
Other activities include a bubble zone, video game truck, photo booth, sand art station, caricature artists, face painters, jewel and glitter artists and balloon artists. Young adventurers will enjoy carnival rides and inflatable fun.
Admission is free.