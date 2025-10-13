Sienna presents Diwali Celebration

Sienna's annual Diwali celebration features dance, music, food and more, with audience members invited to participate in Bollywood dancing, dhol drummer performances, henna artistry, a diya decorating station, caricature artists, a baraat procession, shopping, children’s crafts, and food trucks offering authentic cuisine.

