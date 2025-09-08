Sicardi Ayers Bacino presents New "Classicism in Collage: Edgar Negret, Louise Nevelson, and Eduardo Ramírez Villamizar" opening reception

Continuing the 30th anniversary celebrations of Sicardi Ayers Bacino, they will present "New Classicism in Collage: Edgar Negret, Louise Nevelson and Eduardo Ramírez Villamizar."

During the late 1950s and early 1960s, artists around the world redefined the concept of abstraction seeking to explore new possibilities in painting and sculpture. A paradigmatic manifestation of this broader shift was advanced by a transnational group of artists based in New York who shared a preference for lucid, clear design, hard-edged geometrical shapes, and a restricted color palette often limited to flat primary colors and monochromes.

At the time, their approach to abstraction was labeled ‘New Classicism.’ Three international artists stand out amid this group as key figures in the redefinition of sculptural values in postwar geometric abstraction: the Russian-born Louise Nevelson and the Colombians Edgar Negret and Eduardo Ramírez Villamizar.

These artists developed parallel sculptural practices based on the assemblage of metal sheets or wooden parts, building on their experimentation with collage. Negret and Ramírez Villamizar met Nevelson in New York City, and she became a mentor for both of them.

The exhibition brings these artists together for the first time in 50 years, highlighting their ventures into collage - an overlooked aspect of their work that reveals the hidden depths of their creative minds.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 22.