Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino presents María Fernanda Cardoso: "Maratus: Spiders of Paradise" opening reception

Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino will present the opening reception of María Fernanda Cardoso's "Maratus: Spiders of Paradise," the artist's third solo exhibition at the gallery.

Cardoso is a Colombian-Australian artist who is internationally renowned for using organic materials and both conventional and unconventional tools such as sculpture, photography, installation, video and performance to address the connections and tensions between society and the natural world.

"Maratus: Spiders of Paradise" presents Cardoso’s ongoing photographic project about the minuscule albeit captivating Australian Maratus spider. The exhibition features large-scale and small-scale digital photographic portraits of various Maratus species, displaying their unique and brightly colored abdomens that are part of their elaborate mating rituals. Each photographic image is comprised of over 1000 individual photos which together reveal the spiders’ colors and form in stunning detail.

The exhibition will remain on display through April 11.