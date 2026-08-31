Sicardi Ayers Bacino presents Jorinde Voigt: "Trust and Rain" opening reception

In her work, Jorinde Voigt observes and explores the inner processes of perception in relation to various aspects and subjects such as affects and emotions, imagination, memory, sensory experience, natural and cultural phenomena, scientific data, interpersonal actions, and relationships.

Often using as her starting point a musical composition or a philosophical text, she creates complex systems of charts, diagrams, and thought models to depict the intersection of subjective, personal experience with seemingly objective external stimuli and to map the natural rhythms that govern our experience of reality.

Voigt is a leading conceptual artist based in Berlin, Germany. Born in 1977 in Frankfurt am Main, Voigt studied with Katharina Sieverding at Universität de Künste, Berlin, graduating with a Master's of Fine Arts in 2004. From 2014 to 2019, she taught at Akademie der Bildenden Künste (AdBK) in Munich, and today she is a Professor of Conceptual Drawing and Painting at Hochschule für bildende Künste Hamburg (HfBK).

The exhibition will remain on display through November 14.