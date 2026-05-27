Sicardi Ayers Bacino presents Jasmine Rossi: "Sublime" opening reception

Sicardi Ayers Bacino will present the opening of Jasmine Rossi: "Sublime."

The exhibition features large-scale prints of landscapes from Patagonia, China, and East Texas that enthrall the viewer with painterly elegance and stark realism. Rossi's bigger project as a nature photographer draws a thin line between mysticism and science, beauty and sublimity, contemplation and danger.

Rossi was born in Switzerland to an Italian father and a German mother. She now resides in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from where she travels to her favorite "canvas": the vast ice fields of southern Patagonia. Rossi has undertaken long and perilous expeditions to the Arctic Circle in Greenland, Antarctica, the Namib Desert in Africa, and the Atacama Desert in Chile.

The exhibition will remain on display through July 25.