Sicardi Ayers Bacino presents "Informed Informalism: Gramcko, Otero, Pardo, and Sanin" opening reception

Sicardi Ayers Bacino will present "Informed Informalism: Gramcko, Otero, Pardo, and Sanin," featuring early works by Colombian artist Fanny Sanin, and by Venezuelan artists Elsa Gramcko, Mercedes Pardo, and Alejandro Otero.

In the voluminous book Twentieth Century Art of Latin America, Jacqueline Barnitz states, “Informalismo (informalism), as this type of abstraction was known in Latin America, took two main directions: one that depended on surface elaboration and texture, the other, on gestural brush strokes.”

In the 1950s and 1960s many Latin American artists - at great political and professional peril - produced works that expanded the limits of abstract art, and recontextualized its focus on materiality, found objects, and spontaneity.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 22.