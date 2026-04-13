Sicardi Ayers Bacino presents Gustavo Díaz: "Botany of Thought" opening reception

Sicardi Ayers Bacino will present "Botany of Thought," the gallery's fifth solo exhibition for contemporary artist Gustavo Díaz, featuring a selection of new laser-engraved works on acrylic.

"Botany of Thought" begins from an intuition: thought can be understood as a temporal fold. Ideas do not appear in isolation nor organize themselves as stable structures; they emerge, deviate, overlap, and leave traces within one another. The visual configurations presented in this exhibition explore precisely this behavior through forms that expand, densify, and progressively reorganize.

Each work functions as a small laboratory where geometry encounters processes akin to morphogenesis. Lines initially regulated by mathematical structures begin to deviate, multiply, and reorganize until they produce configurations reminiscent of roots, veins, or vegetal networks. Drawing thus ceases to describe forms and becomes a field where forms emerge.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 23.