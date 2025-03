Sicardi Ayers Bacino presents the opening of: "Here Comes the Sun," their fourth exhibition featuring the work of contemporary artist Graciela Hasper [b. 1966, Argentina]. A book presentation precedes the opening at 5:30 pm with a conversation between Graciela Hasper and art historians Karen Marta and Gabriela Rangel.

Followingt the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until May 3.