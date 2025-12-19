Sicardi Ayers Bacino presents Gabriel de la Mora: "Subject/Object" opening reception

In Gabriel de la Mora’s "Subject / Object" exhibit, what the viewer sees is not necessarily what it is. The artist uses unorthodox materials such as acrylic-painted turkey feathers to create colorful geometric compositions that are often schematic or child-like. In one recent and characteristic work, “127,687” (2019), 127, 687 minute shards of egg shells are sorted by hue and then meticulously fitted together. The result - a monochrome that de la Mora describes as a combination of painting, sculpture and drawing - reflects on the loss of function of organic life forms, the passage of time, and its transmutation onto an aesthetic object.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will remain on display through February 21.