Sicardi Ayers Bacino presents Gabriel de la Mora: "Subject/Object" opening reception

eventdetail
Image provided by Sicardi Ayers Bacino

In Gabriel de la Mora’s "Subject / Object" exhibit, what the viewer sees is not necessarily what it is. The artist uses unorthodox materials such as acrylic-painted turkey feathers to create colorful geometric compositions that are often schematic or child-like. In one recent and characteristic work, “127,687” (2019), 127, 687 minute shards of egg shells are sorted by hue and then meticulously fitted together. The result - a monochrome that de la Mora describes as a combination of painting, sculpture and drawing - reflects on the loss of function of organic life forms, the passage of time, and its transmutation onto an aesthetic object.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will remain on display through February 21.

In Gabriel de la Mora’s "Subject / Object" exhibit, what the viewer sees is not necessarily what it is. The artist uses unorthodox materials such as acrylic-painted turkey feathers to create colorful geometric compositions that are often schematic or child-like. In one recent and characteristic work, “127,687” (2019), 127, 687 minute shards of egg shells are sorted by hue and then meticulously fitted together. The result - a monochrome that de la Mora describes as a combination of painting, sculpture and drawing - reflects on the loss of function of organic life forms, the passage of time, and its transmutation onto an aesthetic object.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will remain on display through February 21.

WHEN

WHERE

Sicardi Ayers Bacino
1506 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://www.sicardi.com/exhibitions

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.