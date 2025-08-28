Sicardi Ayers Bacino presents Elsa Gramcko, Alejandro Otero, and Mercedes Pardo: "Informed Informalism" opening reception

"Informed Informalism" features early works by Colombian artist Fanny Sanin, and Venezuelan artists Elsa Gramcko, Mercedes Pardo and Alejandro Otero. In the 1950s and 1960s, many Latin American artists - at great political and professional peril - produced works that expanded the limits of abstract art, and recontextualized its focus on materiality, found objects and spontaneity.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until November 22.