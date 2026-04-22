"A Difference in Tone - Two Investigations of Color," the joint exhibition of Carlos Cruz-Diez and Julian Stanczak, is a rare opportunity to compare, contrast, and enjoy the works of two exceptional artists.

Over the course of the 1950s, numerous artists working in different parts of the world arrived, both independently and collectively, at ways of activating perception. This global aesthetic orientation paralleled a period of unprecedented research into optics and the physiognomy of vision, accompanied by popular interest fed by the media.

Cruz-Diez and ]Stanczak are two such artists, Cruz-Diez based in Caracas and Paris, and Stanczak in the United States. Both artists sought, in their particular and individual ways, to materialize and actualize color.

The exhibition will remain on display through July 3.