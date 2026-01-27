Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra presents Sorrow & Joy

The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra on a program of Gershwin, Tchaikovsky, and Nicky Sohn. Conducted by Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya, the program will include Alumna Nicky Sohn’s (‘25) “The Blue Hour,” Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” andTchaikovsky’s final symphony.

