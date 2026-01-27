Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra presents Sorrow & Joy
Jared Jones
The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra on a program of Gershwin, Tchaikovsky, and Nicky Sohn. Conducted by Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya, the program will include Alumna Nicky Sohn’s (‘25) “The Blue Hour,” Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” andTchaikovsky’s final symphony.
WHEN
WHERE
Stude Concert Hall
6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://music.rice.edu/events/sorrow-joy
TICKET INFO
Pay-what-you-wish, starting at $5
