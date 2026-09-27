Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra presents "Mahler's Titan"

eventdetail
Anthony Rathbun

Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra on a program of Beach, Smyth, and Mahler. Honoring Mahler’s vision, the Shepherd Orchestra embarks on a journey through his symphonic output with the monumental “Titan,” depicting nature’s sounds as a profound narrative of life. The program also includes excerpts from two pioneering voices: a lyrical movement from Amy Beach’s historic “Gaelic” Symphony and a dramatic prelude from Dame Ethel Smyth’s opera, The Wreckers. The concert will be conducted by Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra on a program of Beach, Smyth, and Mahler. Honoring Mahler’s vision, the Shepherd Orchestra embarks on a journey through his symphonic output with the monumental “Titan,” depicting nature’s sounds as a profound narrative of life. The program also includes excerpts from two pioneering voices: a lyrical movement from Amy Beach’s historic “Gaelic” Symphony and a dramatic prelude from Dame Ethel Smyth’s opera, The Wreckers. The concert will be conducted by Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

WHEN

WHERE

Stude Concert Hall
6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://music.rice.edu/events/mahlers-titan

TICKET INFO

Tickets start at $5

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