Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra presents "Mahler's Titan"

Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra on a program of Beach, Smyth, and Mahler. Honoring Mahler’s vision, the Shepherd Orchestra embarks on a journey through his symphonic output with the monumental “Titan,” depicting nature’s sounds as a profound narrative of life. The program also includes excerpts from two pioneering voices: a lyrical movement from Amy Beach’s historic “Gaelic” Symphony and a dramatic prelude from Dame Ethel Smyth’s opera, The Wreckers. The concert will be conducted by Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya.