Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra presents Britten, Sibelius & Young

Lauren Ross

The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra on a program of Nina C. Young, Britten, and Sibelius, conducted by Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

Guest composer Nina C. Young's “Tread softly” is a deeply personal work that invites listeners into a shared space of vulnerability. Despite its name, people of all ages always find something delightful in Britten’s “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra,” an ideal showcase for all sections of the orchestra. Sibelius’s Symphony No. 2 follows with sweeping melodies and grandeur, a stirring musical journey that became a symbol of hope and resilience for the Finnish people.

WHEN

WHERE

Stude Concert Hall
6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://music.rice.edu/events/britten-sibelius-young

TICKET INFO

Pay-what-you-wish tickets starting at $5.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
