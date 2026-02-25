Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra presents Britten, Sibelius & Young

The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra on a program of Nina C. Young, Britten, and Sibelius, conducted by Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

Guest composer Nina C. Young's “Tread softly” is a deeply personal work that invites listeners into a shared space of vulnerability. Despite its name, people of all ages always find something delightful in Britten’s “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra,” an ideal showcase for all sections of the orchestra. Sibelius’s Symphony No. 2 follows with sweeping melodies and grandeur, a stirring musical journey that became a symbol of hope and resilience for the Finnish people.