Shepherd School Opera presents Handel's Alcina

Alcina is a beautiful and powerful sorceress with a penchant for luring men to her enchanted island, seducing them, and turning them into rocks and wild animals when she tires of the relationship - until the dashing knight Ruggiero comes along and sparks true love. When a magic ring breaks Alcina’s spell, and Ruggiero sees things as they are, will he return her affection?

A spellbinding plot filled with twists, turns, disguises, and secret passions plays out through some of Handel’s most gloriously exquisite music in this Shepherd School Opera production.

The opera will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.