Shepherd School Opera presents Handel's Alcina

eventdetail
Shepherd School of Music

Alcina is a beautiful and powerful sorceress with a penchant for luring men to her enchanted island, seducing them, and turning them into rocks and wild animals when she tires of the relationship - until the dashing knight Ruggiero comes along and sparks true love. When a magic ring breaks Alcina’s spell, and Ruggiero sees things as they are, will he return her affection?

A spellbinding plot filled with twists, turns, disguises, and secret passions plays out through some of Handel’s most gloriously exquisite music in this Shepherd School Opera production.

The opera will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.

Alcina is a beautiful and powerful sorceress with a penchant for luring men to her enchanted island, seducing them, and turning them into rocks and wild animals when she tires of the relationship - until the dashing knight Ruggiero comes along and sparks true love. When a magic ring breaks Alcina’s spell, and Ruggiero sees things as they are, will he return her affection?

A spellbinding plot filled with twists, turns, disguises, and secret passions plays out through some of Handel’s most gloriously exquisite music in this Shepherd School Opera production.

The opera will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.

WHEN

WHERE

Brockman Hall For Opera
6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://music.rice.edu/content/handels-alcina

TICKET INFO

$15-$65

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.