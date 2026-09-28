Shepherd School of Music presents Strauss’ Ariadne auf Naxos

Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music presents Strauss’ opera Ariadne auf Naxos with the Shepherd School Chamber Orchestra and vocalists from the Shepherd School Opera Department, led by Joshua Winograde.

Can tragic opera and slapstick comedy coexist? When a wealthy patron demands both genres be performed simultaneously, backstage egos collide and artistic tempers flare. Richard Strauss’ masterpiece offers a witty look at the clashing personalities - from the lovelorn heroine Ariadne to the feisty Zerbinetta - who turn theatrical chaos into art. Pairing soaring vocals with opulent melodies, the inventive "opera-within-an-opera" proves that even pandemonium can lead to something truly transcendent.