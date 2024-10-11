Shepherd School of Music presents Shih-Hui Chen’s Birds Are Real: Ambushed From Ten Directions

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Shepherd School of Music

Birds Are Real, Ambushed From Ten Directions is a 20-minute performance blending live percussion, piano, and shadow puppetry. Inspired by the "Birds Aren't Real" conspiracy theory and the traditional Chinese piece Ambush from Ten Directions, it explores modern cognitive warfare, where misinformation blurs the line between reality and fiction.

Shepherd School Professor of Composition and Theory Shih-Hui Chen's world premiere is written in honor of the Shepherd School's 50th anniversary.

Birds Are Real, Ambushed From Ten Directions is a 20-minute performance blending live percussion, piano, and shadow puppetry. Inspired by the "Birds Aren't Real" conspiracy theory and the traditional Chinese piece Ambush from Ten Directions, it explores modern cognitive warfare, where misinformation blurs the line between reality and fiction.

Shepherd School Professor of Composition and Theory Shih-Hui Chen's world premiere is written in honor of the Shepherd School's 50th anniversary.

WHEN

WHERE

Alice Pratt Brown Hall
Alice Pratt Brown Hall, 6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://music.rice.edu/events/shih-hui-chens-birds-are-real-ambushed-ten-directions

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.