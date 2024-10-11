Shepherd School of Music presents Shih-Hui Chen’s Birds Are Real: Ambushed From Ten Directions

Birds Are Real, Ambushed From Ten Directions is a 20-minute performance blending live percussion, piano, and shadow puppetry. Inspired by the "Birds Aren't Real" conspiracy theory and the traditional Chinese piece Ambush from Ten Directions, it explores modern cognitive warfare, where misinformation blurs the line between reality and fiction.

Shepherd School Professor of Composition and Theory Shih-Hui Chen's world premiere is written in honor of the Shepherd School's 50th anniversary.