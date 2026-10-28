Shepherd School of Music  presents Shepherd Spotlight: Bartók 3

Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

Shepherd Spotlight concerts highlight the breadth of student talent across departments: conducting, composition, instrumental, and vocal. Experience the high-octane world premiere of Ethan Resnik’s OVERDRIVE, inspired by a thrilling motorcycle ride through Bangkok. Three standout vocalists then take the stage to perform a selection of Mahler’s most tender and transcendent orchestral songs. To close, Shepherd School Concerto Competition winner Max Milian takes on Bartók’s exuberant and deeply lyrical final piano concerto.