Shepherd School of Music  presents Shepherd Spotlight: Bartók 3

Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya.
Shepherd Spotlight concerts highlight the breadth of student talent across departments: conducting, composition, instrumental, and vocal. Experience the high-octane world premiere of Ethan Resnik’s OVERDRIVE, inspired by a thrilling motorcycle ride through Bangkok. Three standout vocalists then take the stage to perform a selection of Mahler’s most tender and transcendent orchestral songs. To close, Shepherd School Concerto Competition winner Max Milian takes on Bartók’s exuberant and deeply lyrical final piano concerto.
Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya.
Shepherd Spotlight concerts highlight the breadth of student talent across departments: conducting, composition, instrumental, and vocal. Experience the high-octane world premiere of Ethan Resnik’s OVERDRIVE, inspired by a thrilling motorcycle ride through Bangkok. Three standout vocalists then take the stage to perform a selection of Mahler’s most tender and transcendent orchestral songs. To close, Shepherd School Concerto Competition winner Max Milian takes on Bartók’s exuberant and deeply lyrical final piano concerto.
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TICKET INFO
$5 and up.