Shepherd School of Music presents Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra: Family Concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Zeisha Bennett

The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents Benjamin Britten’s “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra,” an introduction to the magic of orchestral music. Before the hour-long family-friendly performance, there will be instrument demonstrations and a chance to meet the Shepherd School musicians at the Grand Foyer.

After the concert, audience members are invited to take a short five-minute walk to the Moody Center for the Arts. The exhibition "Imaging after Photography" is free and open to the public. After exploring artworks in the galleries, families can create their own nature-inspired cyanotype prints.

WHEN

WHERE

Stude Concert Hall
6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://music.rice.edu/events/family-concert-young-persons-guide-orchestra

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
