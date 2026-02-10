Shepherd School of Music presents Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra: Family Concert

The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents Benjamin Britten’s “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra,” an introduction to the magic of orchestral music. Before the hour-long family-friendly performance, there will be instrument demonstrations and a chance to meet the Shepherd School musicians at the Grand Foyer.

After the concert, audience members are invited to take a short five-minute walk to the Moody Center for the Arts. The exhibition "Imaging after Photography" is free and open to the public. After exploring artworks in the galleries, families can create their own nature-inspired cyanotype prints.