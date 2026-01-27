Shepherd School of Music presents Inside Look: Modern American Operas

The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University will present a deconstructed look at two full-length American comic operas: Karim Al-Zand’s 50th anniversary commission A Joint Interest and William Bolcom’s Lucrezia.

Aleko Endowed Artist Paul Curran guides audiences through these mischievous and delightfully theatrical worlds. Shepherd School Chamber Players will accompany both contemporary operas from the pit, led by Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

Bolcom's Lucrezia contains adult content and is not suitable for all audiences.