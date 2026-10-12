Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents "The Art of Shifting Colors"
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Jeff Fitlow
The Shepherd School Chamber Players' mixed instrumental ensembles will perform a diverse range of chamber works in "The Art of Shifting Colors." The program will feature Jennifer Higdon’s “Quiet Art,” Tournier’s Suite, Op. 34, Paul Terracini’s “Gegensätze,” and Brahms’ Serenade No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11 (arr. nonet).
The Shepherd School Chamber Players' mixed instrumental ensembles will perform a diverse range of chamber works in "The Art of Shifting Colors." The program will feature Jennifer Higdon’s “Quiet Art,” Tournier’s Suite, Op. 34, Paul Terracini’s “Gegensätze,” and Brahms’ Serenade No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11 (arr. nonet).
WHEN
WHERE
Stude Concert Hall
6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://music.rice.edu/events/art-shifting-colors
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
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