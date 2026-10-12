Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents "The Art of Shifting Colors"

The Shepherd School Chamber Players' mixed instrumental ensembles will perform a diverse range of chamber works in "The Art of Shifting Colors." The program will feature Jennifer Higdon’s “Quiet Art,” Tournier’s Suite, Op. 34, Paul Terracini’s “Gegensätze,” and Brahms’ Serenade No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11 (arr. nonet).

The Shepherd School Chamber Players' mixed instrumental ensembles will perform a diverse range of chamber works in "The Art of Shifting Colors." The program will feature Jennifer Higdon’s “Quiet Art,” Tournier’s Suite, Op. 34, Paul Terracini’s “Gegensätze,” and Brahms’ Serenade No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11 (arr. nonet).

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