Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents Shepherd Spotlight: The Mighty Rach 3

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Photo courtesy of Lynn Lane

The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents pianist Szuyu Su on Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No.3 alongside the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra.

Conducted by Miguel Harth-Bedoya and Kyle Haake, these special “Shepherd Spotlight” concerts showcase concerto competition winning instrumentalists, graduate orchestral conducting students, and new compositions by recent composition alumni. Jiaying Li’s “Olvidar” explores memory and flashback, and the bittersweetness of reliving past experiences. And perhaps no work looms larger in the piano repertoire than Rachmaninoff’s titanic third piano concerto; hear it performed with virtuosity by Shepherd School Concerto Competition winner Szuyu Su.

The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents pianist Szuyu Su on Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No.3 alongside the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra.

Conducted by Miguel Harth-Bedoya and Kyle Haake, these special “Shepherd Spotlight” concerts showcase concerto competition winning instrumentalists, graduate orchestral conducting students, and new compositions by recent composition alumni. Jiaying Li’s “Olvidar” explores memory and flashback, and the bittersweetness of reliving past experiences. And perhaps no work looms larger in the piano repertoire than Rachmaninoff’s titanic third piano concerto; hear it performed with virtuosity by Shepherd School Concerto Competition winner Szuyu Su.

WHEN

WHERE

Stude Concert Hall
6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://music.rice.edu/events/shepherd-spotlight-mighty-rach-3

TICKET INFO

$5-$50

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