Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents Shepherd Spotlight: Dvořák’s Cello Concerto

The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents cellist Sebastian Berofsky on Dvořák’s Cello Concerto alongside the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra. The orchestration of Sing-Yat Chen’s “Shattered Sky/Remaining Land” mimics cycles of breath, with inspiration taken from James Turrell’s Twilight Epiphany Skyspace. Dvořák’s final solo concerto, features Shepherd School Concerto Competition winner Sebastian Berofsky.

Conducted by Miguel Harth-Bedoya and Ana Spasovska, these special “Shepherd Spotlight” concerts showcase concerto competition winning instrumentalists, graduate orchestral conducting students, and new compositions by recent composition alumni.