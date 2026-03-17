Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra: Virtuosic Soundscapes

The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra on a program of Bartók and Debussy, led by guest conductor Kevin John Edusei. Composed during his final illness before death, Bartók’s “Concerto for Orchestra” is considered his last masterwork, filled with brilliant, virtuosic writing that challenges each section of the orchestra. Debussy’s “La mer” is an impressionist masterpiece that captures the sea’s shifting moods - from calm to turbulent - with vivid, atmospheric sound.