Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra: Parker Plays Brahms
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Photo courtesy of Shepherd School of Music at Rice University
Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra on a program of Brahms’ "Piano Concerto No.1" with pianist Jon Kimura Parker and Martinů’s "Symphony No. 1". This program is led by Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya.
Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra on a program of Brahms’ "Piano Concerto No.1" with pianist Jon Kimura Parker and Martinů’s "Symphony No. 1". This program is led by Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya.
WHEN
WHERE
Stude Concert Hall
6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://music.rice.edu/events/parker-plays-brahms
TICKET INFO
$5-$30
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