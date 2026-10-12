Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra: Parker Plays Brahms

Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra on a program of Brahms’ "Piano Concerto No.1" with pianist Jon Kimura Parker and Martinů’s "Symphony No. 1". This program is led by Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra on a program of Brahms’ "Piano Concerto No.1" with pianist Jon Kimura Parker and Martinů’s "Symphony No. 1". This program is led by Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.