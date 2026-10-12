Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra: Parker Plays Brahms

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Shepherd School of Music at Rice University

Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra on a program of Brahms’ "Piano Concerto No.1" with pianist Jon Kimura Parker and Martinů’s "Symphony No. 1". This program is led by Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra on a program of Brahms’ "Piano Concerto No.1" with pianist Jon Kimura Parker and Martinů’s "Symphony No. 1". This program is led by Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

WHEN

WHERE

Stude Concert Hall
6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://music.rice.edu/events/parker-plays-brahms

TICKET INFO

$5-$30

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