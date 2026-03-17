Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents Shepherd School Opera: Verdi’s Falstaff

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Photo courtesy of Shepherd School Opera Artwork

The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents their spring opera, Verdi’s Falstaff, directed by Matt Hune and featuring the Shepherd School Chamber Orchestra conducted by Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

The lecherous and egotistical drunk Sir John Falstaff foolishly attempts to solve his money troubles by seducing two noble women at the same time. Little does he know, they are close friends. Deception, hilarity, and revenge ensue…

The production will be sung in Italian with English surtitles. This performance contains adult content and is not suitable for all audiences.

The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents their spring opera, Verdi’s Falstaff, directed by Matt Hune and featuring the Shepherd School Chamber Orchestra conducted by Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

The lecherous and egotistical drunk Sir John Falstaff foolishly attempts to solve his money troubles by seducing two noble women at the same time. Little does he know, they are close friends. Deception, hilarity, and revenge ensue…

The production will be sung in Italian with English surtitles. This performance contains adult content and is not suitable for all audiences.

WHEN

WHERE

Morrison Theater
6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://music.rice.edu/content/verdis-falstaff

TICKET INFO

$20-$65

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