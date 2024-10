Conductor Jerry Hou will lead the Contemporary Ensemble in works by Shepherd Composer-in-Residence and GRAMMY®-nominated composer Christopher Theofanidis.

Conductor Jerry Hou will lead the Contemporary Ensemble in works by Shepherd Composer-in-Residence and GRAMMY®-nominated composer Christopher Theofanidis.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.