Shepherd School Chamber Orchestra presents "Springtime Rhapsody"

The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents the Shepherd School Chamber Orchestra on a program of Piazzolla, Schumann, and Arthur Gottschalk, conducted by Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya and featuring pianist Milton Rubén Laufer.

“Tangazo” is a dreamy, sensuous example of Piazzolla’s signature tango nuevo style. Robert Schumann’s first symphony is buoyant and optimistic, containing some of the most joyous music the composer ever wrote. Arthur Gottschalk’s 50th anniversary commission is a rhapsody in the vein of Gershwin and Milhaud, written for alumnus Milton Rubén Laufer.