Shen Yun

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Shen Yun

Shen Yun takes audiences on a journey through China’s five millennia of divinely inspired culture. Ancient legends of dynasties past, inspiring stories of the modern day, classical Chinese dancers, and animated backdrops converge in a spectacular performance, accompanied by an East-West orchestra.

Shen Yun takes audiences on a journey through China’s five millennia of divinely inspired culture. Ancient legends of dynasties past, inspiring stories of the modern day, classical Chinese dancers, and animated backdrops converge in a spectacular performance, accompanied by an East-West orchestra.

WHEN

WHERE

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
615 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.shenyun.com/houston/list/houston-dec?_tuid=17a8c20d-9fe2-42f0-a8bf-8cf789b19b3b

TICKET INFO

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