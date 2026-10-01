Shen Yun takes audiences on a journey through China’s five millennia of divinely inspired culture. Ancient legends of dynasties past, inspiring stories of the modern day, classical Chinese dancers, and animated backdrops converge in a spectacular performance, accompanied by an East-West orchestra.

Shen Yun takes audiences on a journey through China’s five millennia of divinely inspired culture. Ancient legends of dynasties past, inspiring stories of the modern day, classical Chinese dancers, and animated backdrops converge in a spectacular performance, accompanied by an East-West orchestra.

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