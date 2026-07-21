Shabach Enterprise presents Challenging Brown

Challenging Brown, written by Cris Eli Blak, winner of the 2025 Fade To Black Arts Festival and The Ensemble Theatre’s Premier Theatre Readings, is a powerful story of perseverance, education, and the cost of breaking barriers in a divided America.

Set in 1967 Texas, the play follows Gordon Brown as he becomes the first Black teacher at an all-white high school, stepping into a world shaped by open hostility, quiet resistance, and the daily pressure of proving he belongs. As Gordon confronts racism from both students and faculty, he must lean on his convictions, his dignity, and the support of those closest to him to navigate a system built to reject his presence.

This presentation is the third installment of the Shabach Enterprise Vanguard Series, which spotlights compelling new work and bold contemporary voices.