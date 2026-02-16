Serrano Gallery presents Luvia Lazo: "N I Z I E : Flor de agua" opening reception

Serrano Gallery presents "N I Z I E : Flor de agua (Water Flower)," a solo exhibition by acclaimed Zapotec photographer Luvia Lazo, on view as part of the 2026 FotoFest Biennial.

In the exhibition, Lazo invites viewers into the soul of Oaxaca through poetic, intimate photographs reflecting everyday life, cultural continuity, and transformation. Her images draw on the idea of the “water flower” - fragile and transparent, yet deeply resonant - capturing moments that exist between tradition and modernity. Through her lens, the personal becomes universal, revealing the strength, sensitivity, and resilience of her community and Zapotec heritage.

Lazo is a contemporary Zapotec photographer whose work explores shifting identities and generational change in Oaxaca from an Indigenous woman’s perspective.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until April 18.