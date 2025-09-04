Serrano Gallery presents Fernando Andriacci: "Algarabías" opening reception

The Consulate General of Mexico in Houston, in collaboration with the Mexican Institute of Culture and Tourism in Houston and Serrano Gallery, presents "Algarabías," an exhibition by Oaxacan artist Fernando Andriacci, renowned for his mastery of contemporary muralism and his boundless visual imagination.

Andriacci continues to expand the reach of his art in both public spaces and prestigious institutions. His zoomorphic sculptures have been celebrated in major exhibitions, including at the Museum of Art of the Ministry of Finance in Mexico City. Through bold pictorial narratives and an irreverent sense of humor, his work challenges convention and invites new ways of seeing.

Committed to bringing art into everyday life, Andriacci has placed sculptures in urban spaces - even when met with official resistance. His monumental pieces, often richly textured and chromatically intense, have become a natural extension of his painting.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 31.