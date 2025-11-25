Serrano Gallery presents Fernando Andriacci: "Algarabias" opening reception

Fernando Andriacci, originally from Cuicatlan, Oaxaca, has devoted his life to art in many forms, including painting, ceramics, and monumental murals. He founded the Taller de Artes Plásticas Municipales y Pintura Monumental Rodolfo Nieto, a space that helped shape his artistic path.

His art is full of animals, plants, and decorative symbols that create his own fantastic world, a personal bestiary full of imagination and color. Using a mix of techniques, he combines rich textures with balance and harmony.

Living in Oaxaca, Andriacci shares the creative spirit of great Oaxacan masters like Francisco Toledo, Rufino Tamayo, and Rodolfo Nieto. The natural and cultural beauty of his region continues to inspire his joyful and poetic universe.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 15, 2026.