Serrano Gallery presents Ana María Caula: "El álbum incompleto (The Unfinished Album)" opening reception

Serrano Gallery presents "El álbum incompleto (The Unfinished Album)," a participatory archival exhibition by writer and researcher Ana María Caula, on view as part of the 2026 FotoFest Biennial, Houston’s photography and lens-based art festival.

Based on Caula’s photobook of the same name - finalist for the 2025 Felifa Prize - the exhibition reimagines the photographic archive of her father, Francisco “Tito” Caula (1926-1978), an Argentine-Venezuelan photographer whose work documents mid-century life across Argentina and Venezuela.

Drawing from images made between the 1950s and 1970s, Caula reconstructs fragments of personal and collective history through memory, research, and affection. Curated by Venezuelan art researcher Johanna Pérez Daza, "El álbum incompleto" weaves together photographs, film posters, contact sheets, tango lyrics, book pages, period music, cameras, and interview excerpts to evoke the texture of an analog Latin America.

Rather than producing new images, Caula approaches the archive with tenderness and persistence, guided by the gaze of a curious child who collects, connects, and narrates.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until April 18.