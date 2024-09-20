Sculpture Month Houston: "Solid State - A Celebration of the Material World" opening reception

Sculpture Month Houston presents their eighth annual exhibition titled “Solid State – A Celebration of the Material World.”

The participating artists include Sterling Allen, Adela Andea, Cody Arnall, Victor Calise Blanchard, Nathaniel Donnett, Garland Fielder, Jeff Forster, Kathy Kelley, Michael Sean Kirby, Alex Larsen, Patrick Renner, Cameron Schoepp, Jeff Shore and Jon Fisher, Fred Spaulding, Carlos Vielma, Stew Vreeland, and John Walker.

The title “Solid State” refers to matter in its solid-state form, the other classical states being gas, liquid, and plasma. Solid state matter surrounds us everywhere and its solidity and constancy provide assurances of a sturdy world with a stable core. It is our fundamental reality, and we interact with it often without giving much thought to its intrinsic value and presence.

Solid state-based elements provide the classical materials for sculptures such as marble, bronze, and terracotta. This narrow list, however, has explosively expanded recently to include concrete, steel, iron, plastic, found objects, epoxy, LED light sources, even organic materials and much more. The cornucopia of new materials has encouraged a reformulation of sculptural art and stimulated pathways and images we never thought of before.

The artists in this exhibition are experimenting with different materials and probing for unexpected associations. They search for fresh avenues of artistic concepts to assess and re-interpret the reality that surrounds us. Above all, “Solid State” is a celebration of the material world.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until November 30.