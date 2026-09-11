Sculpture Month Houston 10-Year Anniversary: "Singular Visions" opening reception

Sculpture Month Houston will celebrate their 10-Year Anniversary by presenting “Singular Visions,” a demonstration of the wide diversity of art existing side by side in a mode of friendly competition. If there is an overarching theme, it might be an emphasis on the poetic sensibilities of art and artmaking, rather than becoming too entangled with social activism. Or perhaps it is the essential transformation of ordinary reality into a higher-order reality, consciousness, or whatever one likes to call it.

Participating artists include Tom Bandage, Michael Bhichitkul, Christie Blizard, Steve Brudniak, Alton DuLaney, Jonathan Durham, Alicia Eggert, Tim Glover, Stephan Hillerbrand + Mary Magsamen, Beili Liu, Steve Murphy, Steve Parker, Gladys Poorte, Chris Powell, Margo Sawyer, Amy Scofield, Zulma Vega, and Ed Wilson.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 21.