Sawyer Yards presents Yvette Grutter: "Paper Works" opening reception

"Paper Works" is a celebration of ephemeral inlays on paper, reflecting four decades of global research into handmade paper through the works of artist Yvette Grutter. Since the mid-1980s, she has explored traditional techniques across various countries, developing a unique visual language where paper becomes a vehicle for memory, symbolism, and contemporary expression.

Grutter has dedicated her practice to preserving and reinventing the art of handmade paper, building a bridge between ancestral traditions and the present-day art world. Deeply influenced by Mexican culture, her work pays tribute to her country’s indigenous roots while inviting reflection on paper as a medium of communication, ritual, and aesthetic expression.

She employs native techniques and natural materials - flowers, leaves, stems, fibers - which she delicately inlays into the paper’s surface. Her creations incorporate the symbolism of religious rituals tied to harvests, gods, the Day of the Dead, and other meaningful traditions.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 17.