For three consecutive nights, SITE Gallery will transform into an immersive universe where theatre, dance, music, and visual art engage in a dialogue exploring people's relationship with time, space, and contemporary existence.

"Un Rato (A While)" is an approximately 50-minute multidisciplinary performance installation inviting just 20 audience members per performance to move through the gallery's segmented spaces, inhabited by intimate theatrical encounters, choreography, performance art, and multimedia installations.